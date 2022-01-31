PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police have arrested and charged a Richardson man with intoxication manslaughter for his role in a deadly crash Sunday morning, Jan. 30.
Angel David Velasco, 34, of Richardson, is charged with the crime.
Police said it happened just before 10:00 a.m. the intersection of Jupiter Rd and E. Plano Pkwy.
The investigation by the Plano Police Traffic Unit and eyewitness reports conclude a 2006 red Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Veasco, was northbound on Jupiter Rd and ran the red light, striking a 2019 white Hyundai Electra that was westbound on E. Plano Pkwy.
The driver of the white Hyundai died.
He has been identified as Marcus Jarod Gerald, 39, of Mullins, South Carolina.
This investigation remains ongoing by the Plano Police Traffic Unit.