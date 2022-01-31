Reasons Why North Texans Are More Likely To See An Ice Storm Vs A Snow Storm This WeekA pesky atmosphere has thrown a wrench in your snowman plans this week, thanks in part to a layer of warm air sitting not too much higher up than the tallest downtown building.

Warm Monday Gives Way To Freezing Rain, Sleet, Snow As Winter Storm Moves In MidweekAn arctic front slides through North Texas early Wednesday morning, causing temperatures to fall through the day and creating strong northerly winds as cold air moves south.

First Alert Weather: Are You Ready? First Major Winter Weather Event This Season Arrives WednesdayOur first winter weather this year likely arrives Wednesday, and it could leave roads frozen over until Saturday.