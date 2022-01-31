DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The High School basketball talent pool runs deep across North Texas.
Local schools have vaulted into the national spotlight on the shoulders of their talented players. It's usually seniors that lead the way for their teams, but at Lake Highlands High School, it's sophomore Tre Johnson who is setting the standard for the Wildcats.
Johnson has already reached one major milestone midway through his sophomore season by passing the 1000 career points scored mark.
Once again, he's only a sophomore.
Johnson said he had hopes of playing in the NBA one day, but right now, he’s happy building confidence and honing his skills to help Lake Highlands compete in the competitive District 7-6A.