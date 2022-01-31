BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected carjacker was arrested on Jan. 31 after an incident at North Joshua Elementary School.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Shad Allen King, 39, approached a school worker in the morning and allegedly stole his car.
Burleson officers later saw the stolen car at Wilshire Blvd and Elk Drive intersection and attempted a traffic stop, but King sped off.
With help from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Alvarado Police Department, officers pursued King until he pulled into a driveway. He then fled on foot in the 4600 block of East Renfro St. Sheriff’s deputies arrested King, and Burleson officers took him to the Mansfield Jail.
Police said the carjacking was an isolated incident and King didn't target the school.
North Joshua Elementary is in the Joshua Independent School District, but the campus is located within the city limits of Burleson.