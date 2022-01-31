FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issues for most of North Texas, including the DFW area, beginning Wednesday evening, Feb. 2 and continuing through Thursday afternoon, Feb. 3.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, a heavy wintery mix is possible along with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to three-tenths of an inch.
#BREAKING: A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large majority of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for Wed night and Thursday. Stay with @CBSDFW for the latest on this developing situation. pic.twitter.com/vh6T4cbC8C
— Blake Mathews (@BlakeMathews08) January 31, 2022
The weather conditions could make travel difficult and ice accumulation on utility lines and gusty winds could cause power disruptions.
Wind chills in the single digits could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.