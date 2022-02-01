CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Cleburne Police Department, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, murder charge, Randy Chandler, Tony Chandler

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cleburne Police Department has arrested Randy Chandler, 22, in connection to the fatal shooting of Tony Chandler, 43.

Randy Chandler (credit: Cleburne Police Department)

Randy Chandler was charged with murder.

Police found Tony Chandler on Jan.31 in the 200 block of Pacific Street in Cleburne. They said Randy Chandler fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Tony Chandler was transported to a Fort Worth hospital, by air ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

No bond has been set at this time.

Police said there aren’t any other suspects in relation to this case.

CBSDFW.com Staff