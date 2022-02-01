CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cleburne Police Department has arrested Randy Chandler, 22, in connection to the fatal shooting of Tony Chandler, 43.
READ MORE: 911 Call System Back Up After Damaged Fiber Optic Line Caused Outage In Northern Tarrant County
Randy Chandler was charged with murder.
Police found Tony Chandler on Jan.31 in the 200 block of Pacific Street in Cleburne. They said Randy Chandler fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was found a short time later and taken into custody.READ MORE: Winter Storm Watch Begins Wednesday As North Texas Prepares For Snow, Freezing Rain & Ice
Tony Chandler was transported to a Fort Worth hospital, by air ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.
No bond has been set at this time.MORE NEWS: Cleanup And Dredging Begins At Bachman Lake In Dallas
Police said there aren’t any other suspects in relation to this case.