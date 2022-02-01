McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texans are bracing for the first big winter storm since last February.

McKinney in particular is expected to be one of the hardest hit cities for ice, which has some concerned about power outages.

Greg Sturch took advantage of the nice weather Tuesday, Feb. 1 to cover his plants, knowing it won’t be here for long.

“I’m afraid tomorrow the wind might kick up and it’s just harder to put the covers on,” he said.

As he prepares for what’s predicted, freezing rain, ice and snow, his neighbors can’t help but think about last year.

“Last year we lost power in this neighborhood for three days,” Cindy Harty said.

It’s what led her to install solar panels and a battery backup.

So now, even with a winter storm approaching, she feels relieved.

“I feel that we’re prepared no matter the situation,” she said.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott got updates from more than a dozen state agencies.

“Right now, the prognostication is that ERCOT will have an excess of 15,000 megawatts of power available even at the highest times of demands,” Gov. Abbott said.

“We will be prepared for this,” ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones said.

The Public Utility Commission told Gov. Abbott, the state’s grid meets federal winterization standards.

“We know that the reforms we have put in place over these last few months ensure that our grid is reliable and ready for this winter weather event,” Chairman Peter Lake said.

Additionally, The Texas Railroad Commission has contacted local gas distribution companies, major gas producers and pipeline operators.

It says all are prepared for inclement weather and do not anticipate any significant operational challenges.

It’s also inspected underground natural gas storage facilities and is not anticipating any weather related limitations.

“I keep hearing on TV the governor‘s promise that we’re not going to have a power shortage, so that’s good,” Sturch said.

He’s hopeful this winter storm will be nothing like the last.

The City of McKinney is also preparing, especially when it comes to roads.

It has stockpiled more than 300 tons of sand and has crews ready to respond when needed.