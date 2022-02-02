DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A reward for information in the suspected road rage killing of Dallas father of three, Chris Murzin has increased to $57,500.

Murzin was driving to work at a hospital in his black 2002 Yukon XL on westbound I-20 (LBJ) just past I-35E at the S. Polk exit in south Dallas when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Feb. 11, 2021. A small silver SUV was possibly involved in the fatal shooting.

A 911 caller described what she said happened.

“They are going in and out of traffic and finally this silver SUV catches up to the black SUV and pulls up to the side of them and they see the gun fire a shot into the black SUV on the driver’s side and then the black SUV wrecks out,” explained McDaniel.

Murzin’s car came to a stop near the median in the middle of Interstate-20. He later died at the hospital.

Now, a year later, Murzin’s family is still devastated.

“We beg for the community to please call Crime Stoppers,” his wife Christina Murzin told CBS 11 after his death. “Please turn yourself in. Please help us solve this crime. He deserves justice.”

Once a family of five, Chris and Christina had two boys and a girl. Their oldest son, Jack has special needs, requires full time care and uses a wheelchair. Murzin was a respected Community Leader advocating for the special needs community at the time of his death.

Murzin was named University Park Citizen of the Year in 2008. He worked to make sure every park in the Dallas area was barrier-free. He wanted to ensure Jack, and all children with any challenge, could play on the playgrounds.

Described as “outgoing” with “a contagious laugh and a very kind heart and spirit,” Murzin was Jack’s biggest cheerleader and best friend.

“Chris was Jack’s biggest champion for sure,” said Christina. “Definitely, Chris and Jack had a very special bond and I know Jack. I know he will miss him. And will miss his enthusiasm for life and for all the fun things they did together.”

Anyone who knows who the shooter is or has information about the road rage incident is asked to contact authorities.

Information can be sent to the Dallas Police Department by contacting Homicide Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or by sending an email. Please reference case #025379-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also paying up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.