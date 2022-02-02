DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins filed a disaster declaration as the winter storm arrived in the Metroplex.
“Earlier tonight, I filed a disaster declaration due to the icy roads in the morning through Friday. This will speed help to first responders in the event our supplies or personnel are overstretched. We do not anticipate brown outs or grid issues except fallen tree limbs etc,” Judge Jenkins said in a tweet.
The declaration is in effect immediately.
That’s the second disaster declaration in two days in the DFW area.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth signed a declaration of local disaster on Tuesday, Feb. 1.