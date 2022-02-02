DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In anticipation of the imminent winter storm, DART said on February 2 that it would be suspending all rail operations from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6.

DART officials said that bus operations would continue on a limited basis; most will run according to normal Sunday schedules, but limited service would be added on express routes 306, 308, 378, and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

DART also will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. Shuttles will be available every 45 minutes, and riders who need service to the Central Business District stations will be able to take Route 960, which is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul, and Pearl/Arts District stations. Red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs will be located near each station to board a shuttle bus. More information about the winter weather routes is available online.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate regularly, but other public transit services will be closed. This includes the Dallas Street Car and the DART Paratransit subscription trips (trips for medical purposes will continue as normal). Services resume on Monday, February 7. Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal.

GoLink on-demand services will operate on a Sunday schedule, available between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. The IPTMA Inland Port Connect Zone will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. More information about GoLink services is available online.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, DART transit centers will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Due to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Directive which remains in place through March 18, a CDC approved face mask must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators and contractors at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced.

DART said that it will continue to monitor the weather conditions throughout North Texas as the storm moves in.