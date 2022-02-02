GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man was sentenced to over 25 years in federal prison for robbery, carjacking, and multiple gun crimes for a July 2019 robbery.

In June 2021, a federal jury convicted Michael Tremaine Schexnayder, 38, of one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced on January 25 to 308 months, over 26 and a half years, in federal prison and ordered to pay $15,658.74 in restitution by US District Judge Samuel A. Lindsay.

“This defendant menaced innocent citizens with a gun. They will never forget the terror they endured that day,” said US Attorney Chad Meacham. “We hope they will find some solace in knowing Mr. Schexnayder will spend the next quarter century behind bars.”

“Robbery, car jackings, and gun crimes might make for entertaining television shows but they won’t be tolerated on the streets of North Texas. The storybook ending here is that Mr. Schexnayder will have the next thirty years in Federal Prison to write his next script. ATF is grateful to its law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to keep our citizens safe,” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

According to evidence presented at his trial, around 10:45 a.m. on July 16, 2019, Schexnayder entered a Grand Prairie T-Mobile store, armed with a small black pistol. After milling around for a few moments, he suddenly approached two employees and a customer, pointing his gun in their faces. He demanded they hand over personal possessions – cell phones, watches, cash, and car keys – and then ordered staff members to open the safe in the back of the store.

Terrified, one of the employees, an assistant store manager, explained that the safe was on a time delay, and would not open for a period of several minutes after she input the code. The employee testified that Schexnayder, who apparently did not believe her, grew agitated, and forced her instead to empty the till into a garbage bag. He then demanded that the same employee surrender her car keys and describe her vehicle, a boxy white Toyota Scion.

With their property in tow, he fled the store.

Employees and customers then barricaded themselves in the back of the store and the assistant manager dialed 911. Within moments of police’s arrival, the assistant manager noticed her vehicle was missing, as was her iPhone.

With the assistant store manager’s permission, officers quickly began tracking her phone, located the vehicle, and gave chase. An officer observed the driver run into a wooded area as the Toyota rolled to a stop. Officers later found Schexnayder lying in the woods, dressed in the same clothing robbery witnesses had described. A short distance away, they found a small black pistol stashed under a pile of wood.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division conducted the investigation. Assistant US Attorneys Gary Tromblay and Lindsey Beran prosecuted the case.