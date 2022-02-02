RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three North Texans are dead after multiple serious crashes along North Central Expressway happened on February 2.

It all began at about 5:00 a.m. when the Richardson Police Department responded to a crash in the 3700 block of N. Central Expressway.

The driver of a Honda motorcycle and the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle were traveling northbound when they crashed into each other. Both drivers were ejected off their motorcycles and landed in the lanes of traffic. They were transported to the hospital where one succumbed to his injuries and was pronounce deceased.

When the crash between the motorcycles happened, a tanker truck and Toyota sedan attempted to avoid the accident and collided with each other. The driver of the sedan died at the scene. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

Then, at about 6:15 a.m., while investigating the accident in the 3700 Block of N. Central Expwy, officers were advised of a crash in the 2000 block of N. Central Expressway.

The driver of a Toyota pickup was northbound in the HOV lane when his vehicle was struck by a Honda Accord that changed lanes from the left lane to the HOV lane. The collision caused both vehicles to crash into a Honda Civic in the left lane.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

Richardson Police are investigating the crashes and are working to notify the victims’ families before they are publicly identified.