DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART suspended all rail operations from Thursday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 6 due to the winter storm that brought sleet, freezing rain and snow.

DART bus routes are running on a Sunday schedule, but the transit agency urged people to travel as little as possible.

Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts here.

HERE ARE THE LATEST PLANS COMPLETE WITH UPDATES AS OF 5:00 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 3:

DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations.

The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available here.

Shuttle bus service is available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

UPDATE: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will continue normal operations today, February 3, through the end of service. Due to the severe weather, the TRE will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, February 4 and will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, February 5. Services will return to normal operations on Monday, February 7.

UPDATE: Route 31, the TRE Link, has suspended service through Friday, February 4.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Weekday service will resume on Monday, February 7.

Information about GoLink services is available here.

UPDATE: The IPTMA Inland Port Connect Zone will not operate on, Friday, February 4.

All subscription trips have been cancelled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment. Services resume on Monday, February 7. Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal here.

UPDATE: To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

· Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

· Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

· Addison Transit Center

· Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

· South Garland Transit Center

· J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

The following stations will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

· Parker Road Station

· Ledbetter Station

· Downtown Garland Station

· Cockrell Hill Transfer Location

UPDATE: DARTmart at Akard Station will be closed on Thursday and Friday.