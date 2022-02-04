DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of emergency, cold-weather animal calls have increased exponentially at Dallas Animal Services. The situation is so dire that the shelter is running out of kennels to house arriving dogs.

“The ice and snow couldn’t have come at a worse time,” said shelter director MeLissa Webber. “We are currently at capacity for medium and large dogs. We have close to 400 pets at our shelter, and we expect to take in dozens more in the coming days.”

Now the shelter is putting out the call for the public to consider fostering or adopting a pet. “We have so many wonderful dogs who would love to provide extra warmth to your family,” Webber said. “Taking them home even for a few days will literally save their lives. They are depending on the compassion of our community.”

Adoptions can be completed remotely with curbside pet pickup once it is safe to drive or in-person at one of DAS’ two locations. The main shelter is located at 1818 North Westmoreland Road. There are also pets available at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, located at 16821 North Coit Road.

Same day fostering is available through the Westmoreland location. For hours, available pets, or additional information on adoption or fostering, visit the Be Dallas 90 website.

“As the temperature continues to drop, prevention is key,” said Webber. “Bring your pets inside or make sure they have warm shelter from the wind and weather so that they stay safe and don’t end up at DAS.”

To report a pet outside in freezing temperatures without adequate shelter or fresh, unfrozen water for a prolonged period, call 311 or make a service request through the OurDallas mobile app.