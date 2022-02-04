NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 7,400 North Texans are waiting to have their power restored as of 5:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, following Thursday’s winter storm, electricity delivery company Oncor said.
The outages are primarily in Hunt and Collin Counties, the hardest hit locations within Oncor’s service area.
Approximately half of the outages occurred when the storm arrived, the company said in a news release.
The remaining half are new outages caused by trees and limbs falling under the weight of remaining ice buildup, melting ice causing branches to spring up into lines and dangerous roadways.
Driving conditions Friday morning and mid-day were increasingly hazardous, with heavy icing and road closures slowing the arrival and access of responding personnel.
These conditions are especially challenging in the rural areas of Hunt and Collin Counties, where employees must travel along unpaved private property and muddy fields to clear heavy tree damage and repair miles of power lines.
“Personnel will continue to work around the clock to get power restored. We recognize the frustrations and hardships customers have faced during this severe winter weather event, and greatly appreciate their continued patience and understanding,” Oncor said in its news release.