Power Being Restored Following Winter Storm; Around 7,400 North Texans Still Without As Of 5PMThe outages are primarily in Hunt and Collin Counties, the hardest hit locations within Oncor’s service area.

Fort Worth First Responders Say Iced Over Roads Resulted In Dozens Of Emergency Calls FridayPeople rushing to get back out on Friday, February 4 resulted in dozens of emergency calls as they were slipping, sliding, and ending up stranded.

Governor Greg Abbott Gives Update On Severe Winter Weather Impacting Texas"The Texas power grid is more reliable and resilient than it has ever been, and we are continuing to actively respond to the impact of this winter storm."