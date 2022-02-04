DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday, February 3 that a full drink menu would be returning to flights later this month, the flight attendants’ union expressed concerns that resuming alcohol sales could endanger employees.

The full list of drinks will be available starting on February 16. The drink menu was originally put on hiatus in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, according to Southwest representatives, travelers have repeatedly asked for more options.

“Customers have expressed a desire for more beverage options, so we’re delighted to restore additional on-board offerings as a part of the Southwest Hospitality that our Customers know and love,” said Tony Roach, Vice President Customer Experience and Customer Relations.

But while just about everyone is happy to see favorites like Dr. Pepper and Coke Zero back on the menu, flight attendants are concerned about the resumption of alcohol sales.

One worry is that alcohol might cause even more issues with mask compliance and rowdy customers.

Lyn Montgomery, president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union TWU Local 556, said, “TWU Local 556 is outraged at Southwest Airlines’ resumption of alcohol sales, a move we consider to be both unsafe and irresponsible. We have adamantly and unequivocally informed management that resuming sales of alcohol while the mask mandate is in place has the great potential to increase customer non-compliance and misconduct issues.”

Montgomery said the union is also worried that Southwest’s policy of serving drinks on short flights puts their members’ safety at risk. “Additionally, adding these sales on ultra-short-haul flights puts flight attendants’ safety and security at a level of risk that is unacceptable because of the possibility of injuries when flight attendants are serving drinks rather than being secure in jump seats upon descent,” she said.

“Safety for all passengers and crew members on board is the number-one job of flight attendants, and it should be the number-one concern for Southwest Airlines, as well.”