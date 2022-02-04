GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year-old girl in Grand Prairie who was reported missing Thursday morning, has been found safe in another city, police said Friday, Feb. 4.
Police did not share any other details other than that the child was not injured.
She had been last seen walking away from a home in the 900 block of Pangburn Street, near Great Southwest and Jefferson Blvd.
Grand Prairie Police said they were first notified of her disappearance around 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, one of the coldest days of the year following a winter storm.