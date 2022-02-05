NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas is back down below freezing and on its way down the coldest morning this week. Under clear skies and light winds, we had radiational cooling. Thus, there weren’t any clouds to insulate the area and any warm air we saw was radiating back out into space.
The NWS has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for most of North Texas overnight Feb. 4 -5. The reason? We will see morning temps between 5°-15°. This is also the reason CBS 11 issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday morning.
We see sunny skies and warmer daytime high temperatures in the next seven days. In true Texas fashion, we are in the low 70s for highs by the end of next week.