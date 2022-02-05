ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 31-year-old man was found shot to death in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street in Arlington shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Another man, 29, was also shot, and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Arlington Police said officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the two men lying on the ground, one already deceased.
Officers detained multiple individuals at the scene for further questioning.
Homicide detectives are currently in the process of interviewing them.
“At this time, we do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public. Based on the investigation, we do not believe this shooting was random,” Arlington Police spokesman Tim Ciesco told CBS 11 in an email.