ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is creating a varsity girls flag football league this spring.

The plan is for 15 teams from Fort Worth ISD to compete in the league starting in March.

The hope is that it can spark a statewide effort to have the sport adopted as a recognized Title IX competition.

Over the weekend, girls from the school district took part in the Girls Flag Football Jamboree at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Former Dallas Cowboy and Super Bowl-winning linebacker, DeMarcus Ware took part in the jamboree.

Ware talked to the student-athletes about facing challenges, breaking barriers, and making their dreams become a reality.

“You go out there and do what you want to do,” Ware told CBS 11 Sports about his message to the girls. “You go out there and do that to the best of your ability, and don’t let anyone tell you no”

Ware’s speech made an impression.

“It gives you that courage to do a men’s sport. We can do it, too,” said Wakati Alegna of FW Wyatt.

She described how she was motivated to participate.

“You have to have the courage to do this, I want to do this!”

Ware was joined by Sarah Fuller, who become the first woman to play in a “Power 5” college football game.

Ware and Fuller took part in a panel discussion that was moderated by Kristi Scales of the Cowboys Radio Network.

The jamboree was hosted by the Dallas Cowboys and Nike.