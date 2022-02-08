NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 82-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening, Feb. 7 and the man suspected in his murder is in jail.
The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Bonner Ave in Angus.
That’s where they found Phil Clark, 82, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
During the investigation, deputies determined Michael Preston Edwards, 20, to be the alleged shooter.
Investigators were able to find out where Edwards was and notified a DPS Texas Ranger in the Houston area.
Edwards was located and arrested in Hempstead in Waller County. He’s charged with murder.
No details have been released on a possible motive or the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
The case is still under further investigation.