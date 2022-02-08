Here Comes The Sun ☀️ -- Enjoy North Texas Temperatures Around 70 DegreesOur journey started off with temperatures in the 30s, on our way to a high of 67° and a lot of afternoon sunshine.

After A Freezing Weekend, Workweek Weather Will Be Sunny Across DFW ☀️This afternoon sunshine is the name of the game and we should have it in spades through the upcoming week.

Abundant Sunshine And Warm Temps Expected In North Texas For The Next WeekAfter an active weather week, it's back to being yawn city, population one back here in the weather department.