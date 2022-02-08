FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two of the six charges against a former chief technical pilot for Boeing were dropped Tuesday, Feb. 8.
It happened in federal court in the case against Keller resident Mark Forkner.
Forkner was accused of trying to deceive the FAA during the agency’s evaluation of the 737 MAX aircraft.
The indictment alleged Forkner “provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX.”
In October 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham for the Northern District accused Forkner of withholding critical information from regulators.
“His callous choice to mislead the FAA hampered the agency’s ability to protect the flying public and left pilots in the lurch, lacking information about certain 737 Max flight controls,” Meacham said.
Forkner still faces four charges for wire fraud.
That trial is set to begin next month.