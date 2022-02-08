DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a crime you’ve probably heard about before, catalytic converter theft.

But according to new numbers from the Dallas Police Department, the popularity of the crime nearly quadrupled in the city in 2021, as compared to 2020.

Ross Gordon is Dallas resident who can vouch for that statistic all too well. “I’ve spent more in Catalytic Converters than I have in rent, in quite a while now,” he said.

He’s had his converter stolen off of his car, three times in the last six months.

“I want to move, I don’t know where to go, but I am spending so much money,” Gordon said.

He parks his car inside his Dallas apartment complex’s gated garage and even placed a cage on his last converter, and yet, it was still stolen.

It’s a trend that the National Insurance Crime Bureau has been warning folks about for years, but has recently increased over 200% in the City of Dallas.

In 2019, DPD reported 123 Catalytic Converters were stolen. In 2020, that number rose to 655. And in 2021, the Dallas Police Department reported about 2,187 stolen.

The thieves are looking for precious metals in the converters.

Law enforcement says vehicles most at risk for converter thefts are often those with enough room to get underneath.

Ross Gordon drives a Mitsubishi and says he can’t keep his converter on long enough to sell.

“It’s the worst feeling every night going to bed wondering, ‘Am I going to wake up not having my car [work] tomorrow?’

Unfortunately, the Dallas Police Department says there’s still not much you can do when it comes to protecting your car from catalytic converter theft.

Though they are doing their best to catch the criminals, they say the best thing you can do is report any suspicious activity you see to your local police department.