CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A teacher and an office assistant at a Carrollton church are both facing child sex assault charges.
Carrollton police arrested 59-year-old Luis Escobar and 71-year-old Alvaro Jimenez at Ministerios Bethania USA, a school along Belt Line Road.READ MORE: False Alarm At Haltom Middle School Brings Police, Causes Lockdown And Evacuations
The men are each facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.READ MORE: More Money Offered For Tips On Whereabouts Of Garland Triple-Murder Suspect Abel Acosta
According to investigators, both Escobar, a teacher of virtual church classes for adults, and Jimenez, who was responsible for various office duties, were also living on the campus.
The investigation began in September 2021 when the victim, now 18-years-old, reported the assault to a school counselor. Investigators believe the victim met the suspects through the church, but that the assault did not happen on church property.
Both men were taken into custody on February 8, booked into the Carrollton City Jail and later transferred to the Dallas County Jail where they are awaiting bond hearings.MORE NEWS: Record Tesla Profits, But Cybertruck Wait Continues As Company Halts 2022 New Model Production
Investigators encourage anyone with information about this case or anyone else who may have been victimized by the men to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3324.