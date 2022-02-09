HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — There was a heavy police presence at Haltom Middle School in Haltom City and students were exiting the building early Wednesday afternoon after what police determined was a false alarm.
Hundreds of students and staff could be seen outside on the campus in the 5000 block of Hutchison Way.
Administrators released a statement saying that the campus was placed in lockdown around lunchtime after a report of a person possibly entering a back door at the school, with a weapon.
The statement went on to say –
“HCPD investigated and determined there is no threat at the school. However, police are clearing the campus as protocol requires. All students and staff are accounted for, no injuries and all are safe.”
Right now arrangements are being made for parents wanting to pick up their student early.
As for students staying on campus, administrators say school will be resuming the normal schedule as soon as possible and will release at the normal time.