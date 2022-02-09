FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – February is the month of “amore” and romance! But it’s February 9th specifically that we celebrate our love for pizza!

It’s also a good time to revisit the hotly debated question of which is better; thick-layered Chicago style of thin New York Style?

Over at Zoli’s Pizza in Fort Worth, it’s all about New York Style – a thin crust with any topping you can think of.

Ethan Hill, the assistant general manager, said, “You can just taste more of it. You get more of the toppings, more of the cheeses, the actual dough of it.”

Even here in North Texas, pizza lovers are clear about which they prefer. In Arlington off of Collins Street, you’ll find Chicago Pizza and Pasta.

The shop’s owner said on this national pizza day he’s making a case for this thick deep dish version with two layers of dough, cheese, toppings, and ladles of sauce on top of it all: “Chicago style is very good pizza. I like it, and one slice of this pizza makes you feel full.”

Clearly you need utensils and a plate for this one! But that’s the beauty of it according to pizza lovers; you eat whatever makes your taste buds and heart happy.

However, one other debate continues to rage on.

Elisa Sercy, a self-described pizza fan, said, “I am the type of person that argues if pineapple is meant to be on pizza or not. I think it is. I have some on right now.”

The debates will last, but this non-official holiday won’t! Have a happy Pizza Day and get yourself a slice – Chicago or New York, pineapple or not.