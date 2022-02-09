GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Crime Stoppers has increased the amount of their reward for information about the boy accused of killing three teenagers inside a Garland gas station on the day after Christmas.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Abel Acosta. Police in Garland say they need help from the public locating the boy.

Acosta is accused of walking to the door of a Texaco convenience store, in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, and opening fire, In all, four teenagers were shot, with three of them receiving fatal wounds. He is wanted for Capital Murder.

Richard Acosta, Abel’s father, was seen driving the teenager to the store the night of the December 26, 2021 shooting. After the boy allegedly gunned down the victims he and his father sped from the scene together.

Richard Acosta turned himself in on December 27, was charged with Capital Murder, and is still being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Abel Acosta is asked to call Homicide Investigator Lucas Shupe at 972-485-4869.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stopper at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or by logging on to their website.

Radio owner Jerry Reynolds is offering an additional $5,000 in the case, making the total reward $15,000.

Abel Acosta is a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, who stand approximately 5’05”, and weighs around 125 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.