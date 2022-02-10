DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Yellow Brick Road is bringing a healthy Elton John back to North Texas.
The singer was forced to cancel two January concerts in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made just hours before of the Rocket Man’s first Dallas show on January 25.READ MORE: Irving Police Records Complicate Herschel Walker’s Recovery Story
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 were postponed while Elton, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, recovered from what his team said were mild symptoms.READ MORE: Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Juan Jairo Toran
The tour has now rescheduled the performances for March 10 and 11 at the American Airlines Center. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates and there are a limited number of tickets still available.
Elton, 74, also has a concert scheduled for September 30 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tickets for that show are still available.MORE NEWS: Ten People, Including 2 Doctors, Indicted In $300 Million Healthcare Kickback Scheme
If things go as scheduled, Elton will wrap up his farewell tour in 2023.