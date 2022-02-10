LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarcus Ware was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night, Feb. 10 when the announcements were made.

It was his first year of eligibility.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are tackle Tonly Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach DickVermeil and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.

BREAKING: Eight enshrinees are headed to Canton this August as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 More on the newest members ➡️ https://t.co/1VHxa5OwYG#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/FMNTPHSnZ7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2022

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

He played his first nine seasons with the Cowboys and his final three with the Denver Broncos with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2016.

In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with Dallas to retire as a Cowboy.

He finished his 12-year career with 138.5 quarterback sacks.