DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One year ago, police officers came to Christina Murzin’s door. She stepped outside. And, they told her that her husband was not coming home. He had been murdered.

One year later, Christina Murzin has formed a team of supporters determined to honor Chris Murzin’s memory and find his killer or killers.

“The team is important because I couldn’t do this myself,” said Murzin as she fought back tears. Grieving and grateful, she searches for the words to describe those honoring her husband and helping her.

On February 11, 2021, Chris Murzin was driving his black Chevy Yukon, heading westbound along I-20 in south Dallas between Polk and Bonnie View.

A 911 caller reported a silver SUV was following him. Someone inside fired shots. Murzin swerved into the guardrail.

The I-Team has followed this case for a year. Dallas police detective Tonya McDaniel told the I-Team this was likely road rage.

Today, Karl Snow is not so sure.

“It’s kind of unclear whether road rage, whether it be local people with a history of violence, even possibly, you know, people involved in gangs. There are some kinds of signs… maybe multiple people in that vehicle,” said Snow.

The licensed private investigator said DPD recently told the Murzins the case is stalled with no new leads. To dig deeper, the former police officer said he’s been asking for the case file, but he said he cannot get it

“I even spoke with the city attorney’s office and so far, the answer has been a pretty solid no,” explained Snow.

While Snow works to get the case file, supporters have created a website, a GoFundMe page, and a Facebook page.

Billboards offer a recently increased reward now at $57,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

Meanwhile, family friends have started a scholarship in Murzin’s name.

“We created the Dallas Baptist University Chris Murzin fund,” said Jon Skidmore.

Skidmore is a longtime family friend who has been by Christina Murzin’s side for the last year. The graduate student at Dallas Baptist University will now raise money for the scholarship.

“The fund would provide financial assistance to students at DBU dealing with physical or mental disabilities.” Skidmore said it’s the perfect way to highlight what Chris Murzin spent his life doing. “Chris served others, ….so if we can help others and have Chris’ legacy live on through that- that’s our goal.”

Skidmore, Snow and Christina Murzin all met to talk about their efforts at Coffee Park in Dallas. A plaque near the playground honors Chris Murzin for his work years ago ensuring the playground is barrier free – a place where all children can play safely. It’s one of the many places the Murzin family fought to make more accessible and more fun for those with all abilities.

The 53-year-old advocate for those with special needs dedicated his life to these causes and to his family.

Now, Christina Murzin is dedicating her life to Chris and finding his killer.

“They’ve had a year of freedom that they shouldn’t have. And it’s time that they pay the price for killing Chris.”

If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact CRIME STOPPERS. You can make this report online and/or call anonymously at 877-373-8477(TIPS).

The I-Team reached out to the Dallas Police Department to get the latest on this crime and to find out if the case file will be turned over to the Murzin family. We do not have a response yet.