McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday, Feb. 11, an inmate was found dead on his bunk inside a single-person cell.
The inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after noon while officers at the Collin County Detention Facility were conducting 30-minute inmate observations, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The McKinney Fire Department responded and declared the inmate deceased.
The Texas Rangers have been notified and are investigating the death.
No other details have been released at this point.