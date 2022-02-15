PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County man died on Feb. 15 while fleeing from a Parker County Sheriff’s deputy during a brief high-speed pursuit.
The suspect was driving a 2004 blue and white Suzuki motorcycle while a deputy was conducting speed enforcement operations on FM 920 around 1 a.m.
Sheriff’s reports show the pursuit lasted about two minutes. The sheriff’s deputy observed the man traveling north at a high rate of speed and passed the deputy traveling in excess of 100 miles-per-hour.
Once the deputy caught up to the driver, the suspect turned around in the 6300-block of FM 920, heading southbound. The driver increased his speed estimated between 130 to 140 miles-per-hour in an attempt to evade the deputy.
The driver then turned north onto Johnson Bend Road. As the deputy neared the location, he saw the motorcycle had crashed into a telephone pole, forcing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle.
Emergency paramedics were summoned to the crash, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting the crash investigation. Sheriff Russ Authier said the suspect is not being publicly identified at this time pending next-of-kin notification.