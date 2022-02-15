DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a week after announcing that five of its gorillas tested positive for COVID-19, the Dallas Zoo today said The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the results.

In addition, the laboratory identified that all five western lowland gorillas have the Omicron variant.

Since receiving the presumptive positive results last week, all gorillas were tested every few days, and everyone is still symptom-free at this time.

Zoologists and veterinarians will continue to keep a close eye on both gorilla troops.

The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID-19 protocols are already the most rigorous, the zoo said.

Zoologists are tested weekly before entering these areas for their shifts and use extensive PPE (including fit-tested N95 masks).

“We will continue these protocols, along with increased testing for staff to ensure they remain protected as well,” the zoo said.

Zoo visitors do not pose a transmission threat to the gorillas, or vice versa, given the distance between the areas used by guests and the animals’ habitats, the Dallas Zoo said.

“While we are concerned about these preliminary test results, we are encouraged by the fact that the gorillas are not showing symptoms. Our animal care staff is prepared to provide treatment if that changes, and we will continue to take every precaution available to keep our staff, guests, and animals safe and healthy,” the Dallas Zoo said.