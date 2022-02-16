DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s any place that symbolizes Dallas’ headquarters for Black history and culture, the African America Museum may be it.

From century-old archives to images of Black political and social movements no more than three or four decades ago, many aspects of Black history are part of the daily display under the domed structure of the Dallas African American Museum. The vaulted, circular ceiling nestled next to a spiraling, winding staircase is a work of art in its own regard, many have assessed.

But what it holds inside is the real sight that many come to see.

Within the gallery spaces of the museum located in Fair Park is a view of Dallas through the prism of Black life; its era of athletic excellence in segregated schools to its celebration of Black entertainment stars published in Fort Worth’s “Sepia Magazine” 60 to 70 years ago.

The museum stands as a repository of art, culture and community – with Dallas Black History at the forefront of its focus.

Visitors browse the galleries of folk art crafted by Black artists, absorb the accolades of athletic feats from the era of racial segregation, view the collection of images captured of Dallas’ political and social advocates and activists.

Robert Edison is the Museum’s Education Curator. He said, “The great scholar, Carter G Woodson, the father of Black History, said there’s no such thing as ‘Negro History,’ as he called it. It’s a missing part of American history. So what our museum does is present that missing part of American history as it relates to national, state, local and international history.”

The African American Museum of Dallas opens its doors five days a week. For almost 50 years now, the Museum itself has been part of Dallas’ history.

But the museum was not the first exhibition space centered on Black life and achievement. The Hall of Negro Life stood as part of Texas’ centennial celebration of independence from Mexico.

But sadly, the building was torn down.

That history can be found now inside the building that still celebrates, remembers, and uplifts Dallas’ Black history located on the grounds of Fair Park.