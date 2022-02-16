FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A report by ESPN released on Wednesday, reveals the Dallas Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to four Cowboys cheerleaders who accused a former team executive of spying on them in their locker room.
According to the report, the cheerleaders said in 2015, former Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Richard Dalrymple, was in their dressing room at AT&T Stadium as they changed clothes and may have recorded them on a smartphone while they were undressing.
Eight months later, the team reached a settlement with the cheerleaders.
Dalrymple denied the allegations he spied on cheerleaders to ESPN.
CBS 11 has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys for a statement on the matter.