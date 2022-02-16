CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One man has been critically hurt after a pickup truck lost control, left the roadway and flew over a creek – splitting the truck in half.

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBSDFW.com)

It happened around 4:30 this afternoon on Highway 10 in Hurst not far from Precinct Line Road.

According to police, the pickup was going westbound on Highway 10 when it lost control.

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBSDFW.com)

Police said as it landed, it split apart.

Firefighters had to work to extract the victim from the vehicle.

(credit: Tom Riehm/CBSDFW.com)

He was taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition but is expected to survive.

No word yet what caused the crash.

