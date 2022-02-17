DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of traffic, in both directions, are shutdown along Interstate-35E in Denton after two separate semi tractor-trailer crashes.

In one incident, on the northbound side of the highway between Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, an 18-wheeler crashed and overturned. Rescue crews were able to get the driver out of the cab, but their condition isn’t known at this time.

The northbound lanes of I-35 remain closed, but just before 6:30 a.m. a heavy-duty tow truck arrived at the scene and was able to upright the tractor trailer and pull it out of a ditch. The lanes of the highway are still closed and morning rush hour is still being impacted.

A separate semi crash happened on the southbound side of I-35E near the Lillian Miller exit. Lanes of traffic were closed there but no injuries were reported. By about 4:45 a.m. officials reported that one lane was open, but that the crash had caused a fuel spill and that HazMat teams would have to clean and clear the scene.