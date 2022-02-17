DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police and Dallas Animal Services are investigating a dog attack on a 5-year-old boy in far North Dallas Thursday, Feb. 17.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road just off the President George Bush Turnpike.
Dallas Police said the child is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
The dog and its owner have been identified and are currently with police, Dallas Police said.
Dallas City Council Member Cara Mendelsohn tweeted, “Please join me in praying for a young boy who has been seriously mauled by a dog in @CityOfDallas @DentonCountyTX. I’m told he is currently in surgery and today is his birthday. The owner of the dog has been arrested.”
Please join me in praying for a young boy who has been seriously mauled by a dog in @CityOfDallas @DentonCountyTX. I'm told he is currently in surgery and today is his birthday. The owner of the dog has been arrested. 🙏😢
— caraathome (@🏡) (@caraathome) February 18, 2022
Dallas Animal Services said it had no previous history with this particular dog before the attack.
DAS said the dog is in their custody.
More to come.