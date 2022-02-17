IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — A deadly crash, involving several vehicles, has caused police to shutdown the eastbound lanes of Highway 183, near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Irving.
The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. between County Line Road and Valley View Lane.
Police have released little information about the accident but it has been confirmed that several vehicles were involved and one person was killed.
The closure has all eastbound traffic exiting the highway at Amon Carter Boulevard. Officials say all traffic headed to DFW Airport is being forced to go west on Highway 183.