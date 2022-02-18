NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s a fruit so popular that in some parts of Mexico it’s called ‘green gold’ — avocados. Now a US ban on imports announced earlier this week could push prices to platinum levels– if consumers can find them at all.

“We have to have guacamole. That’s the number one thing,” explains Julian Rodarte, the ‘son’ in ‘Beto & Son’, a popular Mexican restaurant in Dallas’ Trinity Groves.

Rodarte calls avocados the ‘life blood’ of Mexican restaurants. “We make an avocado chimichurri. We use it in just about everything, whether it be a garnish, or a sauce or everybody’s favorite the guacamole!”

Many distributors are already warning restaurant clients of possible shortages. The US halted imports of Mexican avocados after American inspectors in the country were threatened by criminal cartels.

“Right now, we still have them,” says Rodarte. But we are definitely putting plans into place to see how we can elongate our current inventory.”

Restaurants and their guacamole craving customers are hoping for a resolution, soon.

“But I do have a plan,” explains Angela Thurman with a laugh, “I’m going to Costco and buying up all of the avocados!” Her friend Lisa Cooley quickly adding, “she can share the avocados and I’ll make the guacamole”

Christa Horst also thought it a good idea to “head to the store right now–” she added laughing, “before this breaks.”

Rodarte says his distributors are urging calm. “They don’t want to install fear in their clients. They don’t want people ordering a ridiculous amount and further this shortage. The good thing is Mexico does have avocados– we just can’t get them.”

Rokeisha Ollison was hoping the shrimp tacos she ordered for lunch would come with their customary avocado slices as garnish, wondering “can’t they get them from California?’ The answer is yes, but not nearly as many.

“Ninety-percent of the avocados come from Mexico,” explains Rodarte, who adds that the oily richness of the fruit makes Mexican avocados the gold standard. “There’s a reason the cartel has got their hands all in it because it is 100% green gold…absolutely.”