GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 18 on eastbound Interstate 30 near Belt Line Road.
At about 12:50 a.m., a Ford occupied only by the driver was traveling in the wrong direction; heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-30. The truck crashed into a car carrying two people.
Both the two people in the car and driver of the truck were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.