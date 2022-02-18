FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Beatles legend Paul McCartney is hitting the road and his tour schedule includes a stop and performance in Texas.
The "Got Back" Tour is a 13-city return to U.S. stages that kicks off in Washington state and makes it's only stop in Texas at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on May 17. This show will be McCartney's first in Fort Worth since 1976 when he was a member of the group Wings.
“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” McCartney said.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m.
“Our goal at Dickies Arena is to bring first class entertainment to Fort Worth and it doesn’t get much better than Paul McCartney,” said Matt Homan, General Manager and President of Trail Drive Management Corp.
McCartney released his latest album, McCartney III, in 2020, but with standard songs like 'Hey Jude', 'Live and Let Die', 'Band on the Run', 'Let It Be' and so many more, tour organizers say his catalog will give most music lovers everything they hope for from a rock show.
The “Got Back” tour wraps up on June 16 in East Rutherford, NJ, at MetLife Stadium.