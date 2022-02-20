DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 40 people were left without homes after an apartment fire in Duncanville destroyed 16 units on Feb. 20.
The Duncanville Fire Department said that the fire started around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Link Drive. It grew into a 2nd alarm fire, and the response involved units from Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, and Ovilla.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing 9-Year-Old Latif Lancelin
Although 16 units of the building were either completely destroyed or left with serious smoke and/or water damage, the fire was contained to a single structure and no injuries or deaths were reported.READ MORE: Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In Colleyville And Garland
The Red Cross responded to the scene and is offering immediate support to those affected by the fire.
MORE NEWS: Fire At North Richland Hills Factory Ignites Grass, But Quickly Extinguished
In anticipation of the cold weather on the way this week, the Red Cross offered the following tips to help avoid fires:
- All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.