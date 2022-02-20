NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire at North Richland Hills manufacturing factory ignited the grass behind the building, but was quickly contained thanks to the efforts of firefighters.
At about 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, the North Richland Hills Fire Department responded to a grass fire behind the Kappa Bates Manufacturing factory at 6433 Davis Blvd.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters discovered that a fire was burning in a cyclone separator on the roof and another in the compactor room. High winds pushed the flames into the grass, spreading across railroad tracks and into the field threatening nearby businesses.
The grass fire was contained before it could spread further and nearby businesses did not sustain any damage. There were no injuries in this incident and the initial cause is still under investigation.