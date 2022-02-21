WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through North Texas Monday night, Feb. 21 and brought a lot of hail to some areas.
In the Wise County town of Balsora, Kenny Hong shared photos of the hail that fell where he was.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for North Texas until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
BCHAMP on Twitter shared video of of hail coming down hard in Paradise.
@CBS11Giles pic.twitter.com/eoNVXkjfcw
— BCHAMP (@BPOSSSSIBLE) February 22, 2022
Some people shared images of quarter-sized to golf ball-sized hail in Decatur and near Fairview.
Sam Branch said the hail arrived in Decatur around 8:00 p.m.
He told CBS 11 he saw broken windows and windshield, but was not aware of any injuries.
There were also reports of hail in Denton County.