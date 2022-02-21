First Alert Weather SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through North Texas Monday night, Feb. 21 and brought a lot of hail to some areas.

In the Wise County town of Balsora, Kenny Hong shared photos of the hail that fell where he was.

Hail in Balsora in Wise County (credit: Kenny Hong)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for North Texas until 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

BCHAMP on Twitter shared video of of hail coming down hard in Paradise.

Some people shared images of quarter-sized to golf ball-sized hail in Decatur and near Fairview.

Hail in Decatur (credit: Sam Branch)

Sam Branch said the hail arrived in Decatur around 8:00 p.m.

He told CBS 11 he saw broken windows and windshield, but was not aware of any injuries.

Hail near Fairview (credit: Ronnie Fergason)

There were also reports of hail in Denton County.

