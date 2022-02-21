BOISE CITY, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man was shot and killed in the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Perryton, Texas resident Eric Ortega, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City, according to an OSBI statement.

The agency said a Boise City man apparently forced his way into the home where he was confronted by Ortega, then shot Ortega.

The Boise City man was arrested and jailed on murder, weapons and burglary complaints.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

Boise City is about 295 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Ortega’s hometown of Perryton, Texas is about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)