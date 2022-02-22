DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After hours of negotiations with an armed barricaded man, Denton police officers arrested the 39-year-old suspect without incident on Feb. 21.
Gabriel Temba was taken into custody on a warrant for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive. His wife told police he had strangled her and that he had made both homicidal and suicidal statements. Arriving officers said they saw injuries on her neck and gave her medical attention for them.
Officers also found multiple firearms inside of their apartment.
Responding patrol officers, along with members of the Denton PD SWAT and Negotiator Teams, began negotiations with Temba after his wife was taken away. He allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who entered his property, so communication was tense, and it took hours to de-escalate.
Finally, at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Temba agreed to surrender himself and left the apartment unarmed.