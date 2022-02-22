SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carroll High School Principal P.J. Giamanco is warning parents of an internet challenge that has already taken a toll on the Southlake school.

In a statement sent out Tuesday evening, Giamanco said the challenge involves students “drawing inappropriate items on wall, toilets, and doors in the restrooms,” and that the school has seen “numerous items destroyed.”

“We encourage parents to have intentional conversations with their students about what they encounter on campus, as well as online, and to report these immediately if they affect our campus,” the principal wrote.

He said those participating in the challenge will be disciplined to the fullest extent and will also be responsible for any monetary damages. “Carroll High School is asking for this to stop immediately.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: