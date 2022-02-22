FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers star outfielder Josh Hamilton has pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor. In his plea agreement, the Former MLB MVP agrees to pay court costs and a fine of $500, attend anger control counseling and parenting classes, and community service.

Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful restraint, a Class A misdemeanor, before Judge Mike Thomas. Plea agreement includes his paying court costs and a $500 fine, attending anger control counseling and parenting classes, and serving community service. pic.twitter.com/CaZna50x8c — Tarrant County CDA (@TarrantCountyDA) February 22, 2022

The agreement stems from an incident in September of 2019 involving Hamilton and his daughter. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one of Hamilton’s daughters said in late September, they started fighting after she said something that upset him. Hamilton allegedly responded first by throwing a water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest. Cursing and yelling at her, he allegedly pulled a chair out from under where her feet were resting. The girl fell, landing on her hip, which she said caused a bruise. Hamilton then picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and carried her to her bedroom. The affidavit said she was yelling “I’m sorry,” but he continued on to her room. Once there, he allegedly threw her on the bed, pinning her face down on the bed. According to his daughter, he started hitting her legs with both an open hand and a closed fist.

She then said, in the affidavit, that Hamilton picked up her by her sweatshirt, causing it to rip, pushed her back on the bed, and slapped her with his open hand on her back and her legs — leaving multiple scratches on her back that she said were from his fingernails.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton finished hitting her, and said, “I hope you go in front of the f*cking judge and tell him what a terrible Dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again.”

The five-time All-Star was inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame in August of 2019. He spent five seasons on the team. During his time with the team from 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances and won AL MVP in 2010. He was also selected for the MLB All-Star games in those five seasons. “I thank my girls, I love you, and I’m proud of all of you,” he said at the time.

The Texas Rangers sent CBS 11 News the following statement at the time of Hamilton’s arrest: