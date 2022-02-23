DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With increased ice accumulation across North Texas expected, Dallas Area Rapid Transit has extended its Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Thursday, February 24.

DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

ART will determine a service restoration timeline based on weather conditions. Riders should expect significant delays and should avoid travel whenever possible.

DART riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts.

DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations.

The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website.

Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 560/960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones.

Information about GoLink services is available here.

All DART Paratransit subscription trips for Thursday, February 24 will be canceled with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment). To check the status of a trip visit click here or call 214-515-7272.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

DART said staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Addison Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station

Buckner Station

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

Lake June Station

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

South Garland Transit Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.