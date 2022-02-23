FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments on Feb. 23 regarding the November 27, 2021, car crash that killed Euless Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes and seriously injured his wife and two young sons.

Dylan Molina, 26, was indicted on one charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, and three charges of intoxication assault, third degree felonies.

Cervantes’ wife, Priscilla, and the couple’s two children, Joshua,12, and Jake, 11, were badly injured when Molina allegedly ran a red light and plowed into their Chevy Impala.

“I don’t know that there are enough words in the English language to convey the heartbreak you have,” Euless Police Chief Mike Brown said at the time. “You can try, but words fail when it’s just something needless and tragic like this.”

A witness told investigators that Molina fled after the wreck. Police said his breath smelled of alcohol and he was acting intoxicated. According to an affidavit, he told officers he drank three double Vodka Redbulls while “enjoying himself” at Fuzzy’s Tacos. He consumed the drinks in only two hours, according to the affidavit.

When police administered a breathalyzer test, Molina’s alcohol level was 0.144, which is over the legal limit of 0.08. Investigators also found a THC-laced vape pen.

Cervantes was with the Euless Police Department for nearly seven years and served with the El Paso Police Department for eight years before that.

“Just a great man,” said Chief Mike Brown. “If you’re an old guy like me and you have kids, you want your son to grow up like that. If you’re a kid, you want him to be your dad.”